Praise for the Minnesota Department of Health in a moment of peril

I was able to view MDH through a different lens when I took a job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. At the CDC, the MDH is viewed with an admiration that could almost be called reverence. MDH programs are held up as national models for other states to follow, and its experts are in high demand to sit on CDC advisory boards and workgroups. If you know where to look, you can find evidence of MDH in every state. MDH draws the best and brightest disease detectives in the U.S., even those who are not fans of Minnesota winters. When the CDC investigates multi-state outbreaks, we know that if there are cases in Minnesota, the outbreak is more likely to be solved because of its world-class epidemiologists and laboratorians. MDH’s reputation extends beyond the United States. Public health officials in other parts of the world may have no idea where Minnesota is, but they likely have heard of MDH. It is truly a national treasure.