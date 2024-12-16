Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Power sharing is crucial in a divided House
As Minnesota citizens, if we want our legislators to prioritize collaboration, we need to speak up.
By multiple authors
•••
This article was submitted on behalf of several former members of the Minnesota House. Their names are listed below.
•••
As former members of the Minnesota House, we have witnessed firsthand the challenges and opportunities that come with a closely divided legislature. With the current 67-67 tie, the responsibility of fostering a collaborative and effective government falls not only on the shoulders of our elected officials but also on every Minnesotan. The success of this power-sharing arrangement hinges on the collective effort of legislators and citizens alike.
This session, instead of just the normal responsibility of crafting a balanced budget, legislators must put extra emphasis on the crucial role of building relationships, learning to trust one another, and finding ways to collaborate across party lines. This is no small feat in an era of heightened polarization. The true test of this power-sharing agreement lies in the ability of our representatives to rise above partisan divides and work together. They must focus on the issues that matter most to Minnesotans, from health care and education to infrastructure and economic development.
Yet, legislators can only do so much. The success of this power-sharing arrangement also depends on minimizing the influence of outside forces that seek to disrupt the agreement or jockey for power. Advocates and lobbyists often have the ear of our elected officials, pushing their own agendas and interests. While their input is a valuable part of the lawmaking, it is essential that the voices of everyday Minnesotans are not drowned out in the process.
This is where the citizens of Minnesota come in. If we want our legislators to lean into power sharing and prioritize collaboration, we need to speak up. Our representatives need to hear from us, the people they were elected to serve. We must make it clear that we support efforts to work together and find common ground. By doing so, we can help create an environment where power sharing is not only possible but also successful.
One way to show our support is by engaging in the political process. Attend town hall meetings and engage with your representatives. Let your voice be heard on the issues that matter to you. Encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same.
Another important step is to stay informed and educate others about the importance of power sharing. Share articles, commentaries and other resources that highlight the benefits of collaboration and bipartisanship. By spreading awareness, we can help shift the narrative away from division and toward common ground.
Finally, we must hold our legislators accountable. If they stray from the path of collaboration and succumb to partisan pressures, we need to remind them of their commitment to power sharing. This can be done through respectful dialogue and by vocally supporting legislators who prioritize working together over party loyalty.
Speaker-designate Melissa Hortman and speaker-designate Lisa Demuth have done the important work of framing this situation as an opportunity since the day after the election, and that’s the exactly right tone for leaders to take. They’re already engaged in good-faith negotiations and have made progress on committee structure and naming co-chairs.
And of course, don’t forget about the role of the other body. While the Minnesota Senate holds a narrow 34-33 DFL majority, it is crucial for senators and those who work with them to prioritize bipartisan collaboration and compromise as well. If the Senate majority wants to pass a lopsided agenda, that is their prerogative. But involving both caucuses in crafting bills is a pragmatic and prudent approach that actually supports their colleagues in the House.
The 67-67 tie in the Minnesota House presents a unique opportunity for our state. It is a chance to demonstrate to the entire country that even in a divided legislature, we can come together to address the challenges we face. But this will only be possible if all Minnesotans play their part. Rather than fuel the fight, let’s rise above. Rather than sitting back, let’s get in the game. Working relentlessly to create a stronger, more cohesive state is a responsibility that belongs to all of us. We can do it, but we have to do it together.
Raymond Dehn was a House member from 2013-20; Keith Franke, 2017-18 and 2021-22; Rod Hamilton 2005-22; Tony Jurgens 2017-22; Sandy Layman 2017-20; Roz Peterson 2015-18; Nora Slawik 1997-98 and 2001-12; JoAnn Ward 2013-18.
about the writer
multiple authors
