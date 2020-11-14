MIAMI — Javion Posey ran for 140 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead Florida Atlantic to a 38-19 victory over Florida International on Friday night.

Posey, a redshirt freshman from Greenville, Alabama, also set the program's single-game yards rushing mark for a quarterback. He had runs of 28 and 36 yards that led to scores, and finished with 117 yards in just the first half.

Posey's 11-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester and a 5-yarder to Brandon Robinson helped FAU (4-1, 4-1 Conference USA) build a 24-10 halftime lead. He added a 2-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter, and finished 10-of-16 passing for 80 yards.

Malcolm Davidson had a 37-yard touchdown run and James Charles ran for a 32-yard score for the Owls.

D'vonte Price broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown run for FIU (0-4, 0-2). Price carried the ball 26 times for a career-best 178 yards. Max Bortenschlager threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Rivaldo Fairweather with two minutes remaining.