Portions of I-494 will close through Bloomington and Richfield this weekend

The westbound lanes of Hwy. 55 in Plymouth remain closed through Nov. 1.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 24, 2024 at 11:57AM
Construction at the I-35W/I-494 interchange. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

Another closure of Interstate 494 in the south metro will put thousands of motorists on detour this weekend.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway will shut down between Hwy. 100 and Cedar Avenue/Hwy. 77 and westbound lanes between Cedar Avenue/Hwy. 77 and Interstate 35W from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Some ramps leading to I-494 will start closing at 8 p.m. Friday. Motorists will be directed to use Crosstown Hwy. 62 to get around the closure, the agency said.

American Boulevard, which runs parallel to I-494, will be closed starting Monday through Nov. 11 between Hwy. 100 and France Avenue in Bloomington.

The closures are related to construction in which MnDOT is adding an EZ Pass lane on I-494 between I-35W and Hwy. 100, rebuilding the I-35W/I-494 interchange and replacing bridges over I-494 at Portland, Nicollet and 12th avenues.

In the west metro, westbound Hwy. 55 remains closed through Nov. 1 between Hwy. 169 and Interstate 494. Motorists can use I-394 as a detour, MnDOT said.

