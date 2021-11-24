Willians Astudillo is officially a free agent.

The former Twins utility player cleared release waivers Wednesday and will now head to the open market.

Lefthanded pitcher Charlie Barnes cleared outright waivers and was assigned to the St. Paul Saints.

Astudillo, whose "La Tortuga" personality made him one of the most popular Twins players for four seasons, was designated for assignment Friday as the Twins cleared space on their roster for six minor league prospects.

The 30-year-old Venzuelan played 167 games over four seasons with the Twins, hitting .270 with 15 home runs. He played every position except shortstop during his tenure in Minnesota.

Barnes, a soft-tossing lefty, made eight starts for the shorthanded Twins over the season's final three months, finishing with a 5.92 ERA in 38 innings.