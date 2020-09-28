Star Tribune
September 28, 2020 — 1:07pm

The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota likely voters between Sept. 21 and Sept. 23. Findings from questions about Gov. Tim Walz's job approval and the COVID-19 pandemic are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Do you approve or disapprove of Tim Walz’s job performance as governor?

Approve Disapprove Not sure
57% 36% 7%
  Approve Disapprove Not sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 72% 22% 6%
Rest of metro 48 44 8
Southern Minn. 57 37 6
Northern Minn. 46 48 6
Men 53 41 6
Women 61 32 7
DFL/ Democrat 83 10 7
Republican 27 67 6
Independent/ other 59 35 6
18-34 68 23 9
35-49 52 42 6
50-64 54 39 7
65+ 60 36 4
No college degree 52 42 6
College graduate 64 31 5
Biden voters 92 3 5
Trump voters 20 78 2

If a vaccine for the coronavirus becomes available with approval from the government and support from scientists, will you immediately get vaccinated, or not?

Yes,
I will		 No,
I will not		 Not sure
48% 43% 9%
  Yes,
I will		 No,
I will not		 Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 55% 35% 10%
Rest of metro 49 42 9
Southern Minn. 43 46 11
Northern Minn. 40 54 6
Men 48 41 11 
Women 47 45 8
DFL/ Democrat 54 38 8
Republican 42 51 7
Independent/ other 46 41 13
18-34 49 44 7
35-49 42 46 12
50-64 55 38 7
65+ 45 44 11
No college degree 43 48 9
College graduate 52 38 10
Biden voters 59 31 10
Trump voters 38 53 9

Do you personally know anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, or not?

Yes No
67% 33%
  Yes No
Hennepin/ Ramsey 70% 30%
Rest of metro 68 32
Southern Minn. 63 37
Northern Minn. 62 38
Men 66 34
Women 67 33
DFL/ Democrat 71 29
Republican 62 38
Independent/ other 67 33
18-34 71 29
35-49 69 31
50-64 66 34
65+ 61 39
No college degree 66 34
College graduate 66 34
Biden voters 72 28
Trump voters 55 45

How worried are you about becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus?

Very
worried		 Somewhat
worried		 Not too
worried		 Not at all
worried
17% 34% 26% 23%
  Very worried Somewhat worried Not too worried Not at all worried
Hennepin/ Ramsey 20% 40% 25% 15%
Rest of metro 19 30 26 25
Southern Minn. 19 30 24 27
Northern Minn. 10 35 27 28
Men 16 31 27 26
Women 18 38 24 20
DFL/ Democrat 25 46 21 8
Republican 9 21 34 36
Independent/ other 17 34  22 27
18-34 18 38 28 16
35-49 19 31 22 28
50-64 15 35 30 20
65+ 17 36 22 25
No college degree 18 30 26 26
College graduate 17 39 24 20
Biden voters 23 50 24 3
Trump voters 9 14 31 46

About the poll

The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Sept. 21 to Sept. 23 with 800 Minnesota voters who indicated they were “likely to vote” in the November general election. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
The sample for this survey was drawn from a Mason-Dixon database that includes approximately 2.2 million registered Minnesota voters who are matched with a telephone number – either a land line, a cell phone or both. A random sample of 100,000 voters from unique households with unique phones was drawn from this database for use in calling on this poll.
Those interviewed were randomly selected by computer from this phone-matched Minnesota voter registration file with quotas assigned to generally reflect the state’s voter turnout distribution by county. For example, Hennepin County and Ramsey County combined accounted for 32.3% of the statewide vote in the 2016 presidential election, and accordingly 32.5% of the survey interviews were completed there. The interviews were conducted via land line (28%) and cellphone (72%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 likely voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38% Democrats, 34% Republicans and 28% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample

PARTY
DFL/ Democrat 307 (38%)
Republican 271 (34%)
Independent/ other 222 (28%)
AGE
18-34 146 (18%)
35-49 229 (29%)
50-64 234 (29%)
65+ 184 (23%)
Refused 7 (1%)
RACE
White/ Caucasian 700 (87%)
Black/ African American 41 (5%)
Hispanic/ Latino 23 (3%)
Asian/ Pacific Islander 9 (1%)
Other 20 (3%)
Refused 7 (1%)
GENDER ID
Men 384 (48%)
Women 414 (52%)
Other 2 (<1%)
REGION
Hennepin/ Ramsey 260 (33%)
Rest of metro 215 (27%)
Southern Minnesota 155 (19%)
Northern Minnesota 170 (21%)
EDUCATION
High school
or less		 168 (21%)
Some college/
Vocational		 241 (30%)
College graduate 252 (31%)
Graduate degree 127 (16%)
Refused 12 (2%)
INTERVIEW
Land-line 227 (28%)
Cell Phone 573 (72%)