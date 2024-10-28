Twin Cities Suburbs

Man, 23, is shot to death in New Hope home; no arrests

The man was shot in the chest and died that same day, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 28, 2024 at 3:43PM

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot inside a New Hope home, and a suspect fled before police arrived, officials said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road, police said.

Carnell Mark Johnson Jr. of Bloomington was shot in the chest and died that night at Robbinsdale’s North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

“The parties that were present were acquainted, and this was not a random crime,” a police statement read.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police at 763-531-5170.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

