Police still seeking suspects who rammed Robbinsdale police cars and led officers on pursuit

Authorities are still looking for suspects who struck several vehicles while leading police on a pursuit through Robbinsdale and into Minneapolis on Wednesday.
About 5 p.m., Robbinsdale officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to have been stolen in the vicinity of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue N. The vehicle “made intentional contact with civilian vehicles and rammed multiple police cars” as it fled southbound, said Capt. John Elder with Robbinsdale police.
Several other agencies were involved in the pursuit.
The suspects escaped as police lost the vehicle in traffic. Law enforcement eventually found the vehicle abandoned near 6th Street and Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis, Elder said.
Police set up a perimeter and used dogs and a State Patrol helicopter in an attempt to find the suspects, but were unable to, Elder said.
Preliminary information indicated the vehicle police were pursuing had been involved violent crimes earlier in the week, Elder said.
