Police say ex-Minneapolis council member tried to flee after drunken crash

A former Minneapolis City Council member attempted to flee the scene after crashing into the back of a vehicle while drunk, then defied police commands during and after her arrest, according to charges filed Thursday.
Alondra Espejel, who served on the council under the surname Cano, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two drunken driving counts, a gross misdemeanor alleging she refused to submit to testing for intoxication and another for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Espejel, 44, was arrested at the scene of the crash downtown late Tuesday and remains jailed Thursday afternoon in lieu of $6,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Nov. 13. Court records do not list an attorney for her.
A longtime activist, she was among the council members who called for the Minneapolis Police Department to be abolished in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020 while under arrest. That proposal lost support as violent crime surged in the months that followed, and polls showed the majority of voters did not approve of it.
She was elected in 2013 and represented Ward 9 in central Minneapolis until 2022 after choosing not to seek re-election.
According to the charges:
Police responded to a report of a crash in the 300 block of S. 4th Street and spoke with a driver who said her parked vehicle was hit from behind by an SUV.
Officers spotted the SUV driver still in her vehicle, who refused to identify herself.