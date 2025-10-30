Minneapolis

Police say ex-Minneapolis council member tried to flee after drunken crash

Alondra Espejel, who served on the council under the surname Cano, remains jailed after being charged with two drunken driving counts.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2025 at 6:59PM
Alondra Cano city council 9th ward member spoke to community members at "The Path Forward" meeting at Powerhorn Park, a meeting between Minneapolis City Council and community members.
Alondra Cano, then a City Council member, spoke at Powderhorn Park in 2020. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A former Minneapolis City Council member attempted to flee the scene after crashing into the back of a vehicle while drunk, then defied police commands during and after her arrest, according to charges filed Thursday.

Alondra Espejel, who served on the council under the surname Cano, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two drunken driving counts, a gross misdemeanor alleging she refused to submit to testing for intoxication and another for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Espejel, 44, was arrested at the scene of the crash downtown late Tuesday and remains jailed Thursday afternoon in lieu of $6,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Nov. 13. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

A longtime activist, she was among the council members who called for the Minneapolis Police Department to be abolished in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020 while under arrest. That proposal lost support as violent crime surged in the months that followed, and polls showed the majority of voters did not approve of it.

She was elected in 2013 and represented Ward 9 in central Minneapolis until 2022 after choosing not to seek re-election.

Alondra Espejel. She served on the Minneapolis City Council as Alondra Cano.

According to the charges:

Police responded to a report of a crash in the 300 block of S. 4th Street and spoke with a driver who said her parked vehicle was hit from behind by an SUV.

Officers spotted the SUV driver still in her vehicle, who refused to identify herself.

One officer asked the driver for her license and proof of insurance. Instead, she “attempted to put the vehicle in drive and flee the scene,” the charges read. The officer opened the driver’s side door, turned off the SUV and repeatedly ordered her out of the vehicle.

Officers saw that her eyes were bloodshot and her speech slurred. Also, the complaint continued, “there was an odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from [her].” She continued to refuse to get out of the SUV but handed over her identification.

Eventually, Espejel “had to be removed from the vehicle as she was not complying with the officers’ commands,” the complaint continued.

Related Coverage

A witness told police that he saw Espejel’s SUV turn onto 4th Street, where she honked at a driver ahead of her before accelerating and hitting the parked vehicle from behind. A second witness approached Espejel after the crash and detected she was drunk, prompting him to call 911.

An officer put Espejel through a field sobriety examination, and she failed all aspects of the test. Among her challenges: She could not keep her balance or maintain focus.

When police attempted to test her breath for intoxication, she claimed to not understand and made a vulgar sexual comment. She asked to speak with an attorney and refused to take the breath test without a lawyer present.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Police say ex-Minneapolis council member tried to flee after drunken crash

Alondra Cano city council 9th ward member spoke to community members at "The Path Forward" meeting at Powerhorn Park, a meeting between Minneapolis City Council and community members.
Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Alondra Espejel, who served on the council under the surname Cano, remains jailed after being charged with two drunken driving counts.

Minneapolis

Man shot and killed in Minneapolis after confronting vehicle theft suspect

card image

Minneapolis

Alleged mass shooter’s Hennepin jailbreak attempt foiled near public elevators

card image