Ex-Minneapolis City Council member arrested, accused of hitting vehicle while under the influence

A former Minneapolis City Council member was arrested late Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and getting in a two-vehicle crash outside City Hall, according to jail and police records.
Alondra Espejel, who served on the council under the surname Cano, was booked into the Hennepin County jail about 11:30 p.m. by Minneapolis police and remains held without bail ahead of charges, the jail log shows.
The statute cited on the jail log refers to a possible charge involving impairment by alcohol or a controlled substance.
According to police records, Espejel was involved in a “property damage accident” at 315 S. 4th St., the address of City Hall. Police spoke with Espejel, the other driver and witnesses to the crash.
Espejel was arrested after she refused to be tested by law enforcement for alcohol and drug use, the police records noted.
She was elected in 2013 and represented the Ninth Ward in central Minneapolis until choosing to not to seek another term in 2021.
A longtime activist, she was among the council members who called for abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020. That proposal lost support as violent crime surged in the months that followed and polls showed the majority of voters did not approve of it.