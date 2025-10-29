Minneapolis

Ex-Minneapolis City Council member arrested, accused of hitting vehicle while under the influence

Minneapolis police arrested Alondra Espejel on Tuesday night outside City Hall, according to police records.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 29, 2025 at 5:09PM
Alondra Cano, shown in 2014.
Alondra Cano, shown in 2014. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A former Minneapolis City Council member was arrested late Tuesday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and getting in a two-vehicle crash outside City Hall, according to jail and police records.

Alondra Espejel, who served on the council under the surname Cano, was booked into the Hennepin County jail about 11:30 p.m. by Minneapolis police and remains held without bail ahead of charges, the jail log shows.

Alondra Espejel, arrested Tuesday, served on the Minneapolis City Council as Alondra Cano.

The statute cited on the jail log refers to a possible charge involving impairment by alcohol or a controlled substance.

According to police records, Espejel was involved in a “property damage accident” at 315 S. 4th St., the address of City Hall. Police spoke with Espejel, the other driver and witnesses to the crash.

Espejel was arrested after she refused to be tested by law enforcement for alcohol and drug use, the police records noted.

She was elected in 2013 and represented the Ninth Ward in central Minneapolis until choosing to not to seek another term in 2021.

A longtime activist, she was among the council members who called for abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in 2020. That proposal lost support as violent crime surged in the months that followed and polls showed the majority of voters did not approve of it.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

Minneapolis

