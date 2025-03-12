Mankato

Police raid small-town massage parlor south of Twin Cities suspected of promoting prostitution

One man said he had sex there three or four times, a court filing revealed.

By Paul Walsh and

Patrick Condon

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 12, 2025 at 9:51PM
More than two years after receiving their first tip about suspected sex trafficking at a downtown New Prague massage parlor, police raided the business and arrested its owner on allegations of promoting prostitution.

The police action occurred Monday at 4 U Massage in the 800 block of 1st St. SE. in the city of roughly 8,200 on the southern outskirts of the Twin Cities.

Along with arresting the owner, a 49-year-old woman, police seized sheets, towels and condoms that they believe have physical evidence pointing to illicit sex occurring at the parlor.

The woman was released from jail on Wednesday pending further investigation and without charges being filed against her or any of her clients. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

A search warrant affidavit filed in court cleared the way for the police raid. It spells out how the investigation began in December 2022 and progressed until this week’s raid.

According to the filing:

On Dec. 29, 2022, a 34-year-old man told police he went to the parlor for a massage. The staff member signaled him non-verbally twice about her performing a sex act for him, and he declined.

In July 2024, Fridley police shared with their counterparts in New Prague that sexually oriented ads were posted online pointing to 4 U Massage soliciting clients for sex.

In January and February of this year, three men told police of women working at the parlor offering sex to them. One of the men said he has had sex at the parlor three or four times and visited a massage parlor in New Ulm,Minn., as well.

“An employee told him they trade girls between the two massage parlors every three weeks,” the filing read.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

Patrick Condon

Night Team Leader

Patrick Condon is a Night Team Leader at the Star Tribune. He has worked at the Star Tribune since 2014 after more than a decade as a reporter for the Associated Press.

