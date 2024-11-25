Officials on Monday released the identity of a man who was killed late last week in St. Paul in a drive-by shooting.
Police ID man killed in a drive-by shooting in St. Paul
There have been 10 homicides in the city over the past two months.
Andre Lorenzo Mitchell, 26, of Minneapolis, was shot shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Aurora Avenue, steps away from the Rondo Community Library and St. Albans Church of God. police said.
No arrests have been announced.
According to police:
Mitchell was in a parked vehicle with another man and two small children when a second car drove by, shots were fired, and the car’s driver fled. No one else was injured in the shooting, and Mitchell died while being transported by ambulance.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting to contact police at 651-266-5650.
There have been 10 homicides over the past two months in St. Paul, eight of them committed from gunfire, according to police reports.
So far this year, the homicide tally in St. Paul stands at 29, according to a Minnesota Star Tribune database. That’s the same number at this point last year in the city.
