A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting this week in St. Paul, authorities said Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, the man who was killed Monday evening was identified as Todd Gerleman, 56, of South St. Paul.

Homicide investigators were called to the Arco gas station at 306 E. Larpenteur Ave., where a wounded Gerleman was left inside a vehicle.

Ramsey County SWAT members caught up with the suspect in the 1600 block of Chatsworth and turned him over to police about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

While at police headquarters, the man "tried to fight two officers" before he was jailed, a statement from police read.

The man has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

There have been 33 homicides in St. Paul this year. The city's one-year record of 34 was set in 1992.

