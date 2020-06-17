Eight people were shot across Minneapolis during an exceptionally violent night Tuesday, continuing a recent spate of shootings since last month’s unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

The violence started shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to calls of gunfire in the 2900 block of Columbus Avenue, only to learn that a male victim had been dropped off at an area hospital. A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting was preceded by an argument between a group of people, according to police, who offered few other details.

About 11:25 p.m., police were dispatched to a reported drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of 21st Avenue N., a block west of the Hawthorne Crossings strip mall. When they arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds, with officers applying a tourniquet to help save one of the women’s lives, a department spokesman said. A third victim showed up at an area hospital some time later, with a non-life threatening injury from the same incident, police said.

Police say that about seven minutes after the 21st Avenue shooting, gunfire broke out a few blocks east of that location, in the area of N. 5th and W. Broadway Avenue; two male victims were dropped off at a nearby hospital, both suffering from non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Around the same time, two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at HCMC, after apparently being injured when gunfire rang out in the area of S. 38th and Chicago avenues. The block, which was thrust into the international spotlight after Floyd’s death at the hands of a former Minneapolis officer on May 25, has long had a reputation for gang violence, police and neighbors say.

No arrests have been announced in any of the shootings. Although more current numbers were not immediately available, from June 1-12, there were 26 shootings in Minneapolis involving 23 adults and three juveniles. Three of the shootings were fatal.

The violent stretch Tuesday night followed a shooting earlier in the day, which resulted in an hourslong standoff that ended when police realized the suspect had eluded capture.

In an unrelated incident, police say a man was stabbed about 12:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of W. 32nd Street. The victim reportedly told police he didn’t know what happened, saying that he awoke to find that he’d been injured.