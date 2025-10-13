Business

Polaris selling Indian Motorcycle business to private equity group

Terms of the deal have not been released, but Polaris plans to keep a minority stake.

By Patrick Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2025 at 10:03PM
Pictured is Lloyd Greer, left, of Twin Cities Indian Motorcycle in 2024 in his dealership. Polaris is selling the motorcycle business to a California private equity group. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota powersports vehicle maker Polaris is selling its Indian Motorcycle business to a California private equity firm.

Terms of the deal have not yet been released, but Polaris is expected to maintain a small stake.

“Polaris and Indian Motorcycle both stand to benefit from this deal” with Los Angeles-based Carolwood, said Polaris CEO Mike Speetzen in a news release.

Indian Motorcycle’s legacy goes back to 1901. Medina-based Polaris has owned the business since 2011 and is credited with reviving the brand.

Indian is now among the five largest sellers of motorcycles in the United States, behind giants like Kawasaki and Honda, and it’s the second-largest U.S. manufacturer of motorcycles behind Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson.

For the 12 months ending June 30, the Indian Motorcycle business accounted for $478 million, or about 7%, of Polaris’ overall revenue.

It posted its first profit under Polaris ownership in 2023, and Polaris launched a new redesign of its most popular model the Indian Scout the following year.

The deal will allow both the motorcycle business and Polaris as a whole to move and innovate faster, Speetzen said.

“Indian Motorcycle is an iconic brand built on American heritage, craftsmanship, and most importantly, a community of riders,” said Andrew Shanfeld, principal at Carolwood, in the release. “We’re honored to help usher in its next chapter as an independent company.”

The new CEO of Indian Motorcycles will be Mike Kennedy, who was CEO of RumbleOn, the nation’s largest powersports dealership group. Kennedy also led aftermarket parts manufacturer Vance & Hines and served 26 years at Harley-Davidson in various capacities.

Polaris got into the motorcycle business in 1997 with its own lineup of motorcycles called Victory, which it discontinued to concentrate on Indian.

Related Coverage

The Indian Scout, a mid-size cruiser, is the most popular bike in the U.S. for its class.

Polaris remade its most popular motorcycle, the Indian Scout in 2024. Including reintroducing the 101 Scout an iconic model from its rich history (Polaris Inc.)

With the sale of Indian, 900 employees will transition from Polaris to Carolwood. The motorcycles are primarily made in Monticello, Minn., and Spirit Lake, Iowa. The business also has an industrial design center in Burgdorf, Switzerland, that will transfer to Carolwood.

With the move, Mike Dougherty, the president of the Polaris segment that includes Indian, will retire when the transaction closes.

Polaris’ three-wheeled Slingshot vehicle, which is part of the same segment, will remain with Polaris.

Polaris also announced preliminary results for its third quarter, saying revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 should be at the high end of its previously issued guidance of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion, with adjusted earnings per share in the range of 31 to 41 cents a share, also higher than previous guidance.

about the writer

Patrick Kennedy

Reporter

Business reporter Patrick Kennedy covers executive compensation and public companies. He has reported on the Minnesota business community for more than 25 years.

