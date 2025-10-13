Polaris selling Indian Motorcycle business to private equity group

Minnesota powersports vehicle maker Polaris is selling its Indian Motorcycle business to a California private equity firm.
Terms of the deal have not yet been released, but Polaris is expected to maintain a small stake.
“Polaris and Indian Motorcycle both stand to benefit from this deal” with Los Angeles-based Carolwood, said Polaris CEO Mike Speetzen in a news release.
Indian Motorcycle’s legacy goes back to 1901. Medina-based Polaris has owned the business since 2011 and is credited with reviving the brand.
Indian is now among the five largest sellers of motorcycles in the United States, behind giants like Kawasaki and Honda, and it’s the second-largest U.S. manufacturer of motorcycles behind Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson.
For the 12 months ending June 30, the Indian Motorcycle business accounted for $478 million, or about 7%, of Polaris’ overall revenue.
It posted its first profit under Polaris ownership in 2023, and Polaris launched a new redesign of its most popular model the Indian Scout the following year.
The deal will allow both the motorcycle business and Polaris as a whole to move and innovate faster, Speetzen said.