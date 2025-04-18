Podcast: Wolves vs. Lakers preview; What will Vikings do in NFL Draft?

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts Part I of Friday’s podcast with the Vikings. With less than a week to go before the draft, where are they at in their preparation? GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talked to reporters Thursday. Plus Aaron Rodgers also talked Thursday, shedding some light on his contact with the Vikings.
9:00: Chris Hine joins Rand to break down Wolves vs. Lakers.
28:00: A top prospect joins the Twins.
Part II on the Wild will publish later Friday.
