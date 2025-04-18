Sports

Podcast: Wolves vs. Lakers preview; What will Vikings do in NFL Draft?

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 18, 2025 at 3:13PM
Minnesota Vikings general manger Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addresses the media during a predraft news conference at TCO Performance Center on Thursday. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts Part I of Friday’s podcast with the Vikings. With less than a week to go before the draft, where are they at in their preparation? GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talked to reporters Thursday. Plus Aaron Rodgers also talked Thursday, shedding some light on his contact with the Vikings.

9:00: Chris Hine joins Rand to break down Wolves vs. Lakers.

28:00: A top prospect joins the Twins.

Part II on the Wild will publish later Friday.

