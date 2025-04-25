No Section

Podcast: Wild seize the night; Can the Timberwolves do the same?

Introduction: host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ decision Thursday to take Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson No. 24 overall. The Wild, meanwhile, left no doubt.

By Michael Rand

A fan celebrates after a goal by Kirill Kaprizov (97) of the Minnesota Wild in the second period Thursday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ decision Thursday to take Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson No. 24 overall. They seemed to have other options to trade down and add depth, but they chose a player that fit a need. Was that the right move? Did they play it too safe?

The Wild, meanwhile, left no doubt. They clobbered Vegas 5-2 again to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series. Can they finish the job?

11:00: Chris Hine joins Rand to talk about another big Game 3, with the Wolves hosting the Lakers on Friday night. Can the Wolves bring “that third kind of heat?”

32:00: A big series for the Twins.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

