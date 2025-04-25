Podcast: Wild seize the night; Can the Timberwolves do the same?

Introduction: host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ decision Thursday to take Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson No. 24 overall. They seemed to have other options to trade down and add depth, but they chose a player that fit a need. Was that the right move? Did they play it too safe?
The Wild, meanwhile, left no doubt. They clobbered Vegas 5-2 again to take a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference playoff series. Can they finish the job?
11:00: Chris Hine joins Rand to talk about another big Game 3, with the Wolves hosting the Lakers on Friday night. Can the Wolves bring “that third kind of heat?”
32:00: A big series for the Twins.
