Sports

Podcast: Wild gets even, Wolves blow chance, Byron Buxton calls game

Host Michael Rand tackles big subjects on today’s episode, including a 5-2 victory in Game 2 at Vegas helped the Wild even their series at 1-1 heading back to St. Paul. Should we be optimistic about the series overall?

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 23, 2025 at 3:35PM
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno, left, and center Gustav Nyquist (41) celebrate Foligno's goal Tuesday against Vegas. (David Becker/The Associated Press)

Host Michael Rand tackles four big subjects on today’s episode:

  • A 5-2 victory in Game 2 at Vegas helped the Wild even their series at 1-1 heading back to St. Paul. Should we be optimistic about the series overall?
    • The Wolves let an opportunity slip away in a 94-85 loss in Game 2 against the Lakers. They will need an offensive recalibration in Game 3 Friday at Target Center.
      • Emily Leiker joins Rand to set up the Vikings’ options in the draft.
        • Byron Buxton called game for the Twins.

          Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

          The podcast archive is here.

          Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

          Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

          about the writer

          about the writer

          Michael Rand

          Columnist / Reporter

          Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

          See Moreicon

          More from Sports

          See More

          Wild

          Scoggins: Vegas is the favorite in the series, but Wild have aces in the hole

          Staff headshot
          Chip Scoggins
          card image

          Kirill Kaprizov's standout play and Filip Gustavsson's goaltending made a big difference in Game 2.

          Daily Delivery

          Podcast: Wild gets even, Wolves blow chance, Byron Buxton calls game

          card image

          Wolves

          Neal: Lakers won, but Timberwolves still hold the advantage in playoff series

          Staff headshot
          La Velle E. Neal III
          card image