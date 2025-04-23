Podcast: Wild gets even, Wolves blow chance, Byron Buxton calls game

Host Michael Rand tackles four big subjects on today’s episode:
- A 5-2 victory in Game 2 at Vegas helped the Wild even their series at 1-1 heading back to St. Paul. Should we be optimistic about the series overall?
- The Wolves let an opportunity slip away in a 94-85 loss in Game 2 against the Lakers. They will need an offensive recalibration in Game 3 Friday at Target Center.
- Emily Leiker joins Rand to set up the Vikings’ options in the draft.
- Byron Buxton called game for the Twins.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports