Podcast: We need to see a lot more from Gophers football team’s offense

Introduction: The Twins continue to falter, but their competition in the wild card race has been even worse. Boston has lost nine of its last 12. The Royals have lost seven in a row. Add it up and the Twins still have a 95% chance of reaching the postseason. If they do, they won’t have an obvious choice for a Game 3 starter in a winner-take-all wild card series. Maybe rookie David Festa, who pitched well again in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, is the best option?