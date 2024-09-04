Sports

Podcast: We need to see a lot more from Gophers football team’s offense

On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Minnesota Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joined host Michael Rand to talk about the Gophers football team and Vikings. Rand also made the case for a Game 3 Twins playoff starter.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 4, 2024 at 1:13PM
Minnesota Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) is sacked by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie (5) in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: The Twins continue to falter, but their competition in the wild card race has been even worse. Boston has lost nine of its last 12. The Royals have lost seven in a row. Add it up and the Twins still have a 95% chance of reaching the postseason. If they do, they won’t have an obvious choice for a Game 3 starter in a winner-take-all wild card series. Maybe rookie David Festa, who pitched well again in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, is the best option?

9:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the Gophers football team’s disappointing opener against North Carolina. Every Big Ten team (yes, the other 17) except the Gophers won their first game, but Minnesota looked flat on offense. Plus they look at the Vikings and big questions heading into the season.

37:00: The Vikings’ depth chart clarified some things for Rand.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

