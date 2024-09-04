Introduction: The Twins continue to falter, but their competition in the wild card race has been even worse. Boston has lost nine of its last 12. The Royals have lost seven in a row. Add it up and the Twins still have a 95% chance of reaching the postseason. If they do, they won’t have an obvious choice for a Game 3 starter in a winner-take-all wild card series. Maybe rookie David Festa, who pitched well again in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, is the best option?
Podcast: We need to see a lot more from Gophers football team’s offense
On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Minnesota Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joined host Michael Rand to talk about the Gophers football team and Vikings. Rand also made the case for a Game 3 Twins playoff starter.
9:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the Gophers football team’s disappointing opener against North Carolina. Every Big Ten team (yes, the other 17) except the Gophers won their first game, but Minnesota looked flat on offense. Plus they look at the Vikings and big questions heading into the season.
37:00: The Vikings’ depth chart clarified some things for Rand.
Coach Kevin O’Connell detailed how he wants to use J.J. McCarthy’s time this season while the rookie rehabs from a season-ending knee injury.