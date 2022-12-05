Vikings players keep saying it's not pretty, but they'll take another win. That was the popular refrain again at U.S. Bank Stadium, where Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 27-22 win over New York. They discuss the 10-2 record, a porous defense and quarterback Kirk Cousins' resiliency in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.

