Vikings players keep saying it's not pretty, but they'll take another win. That was the popular refrain again at U.S. Bank Stadium, where Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan recap the Vikings' 27-22 win over New York. They discuss the 10-2 record, a porous defense and quarterback Kirk Cousins' resiliency in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken left foot
The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending left foot injury Sunday, dealing a big blow to one of the the NFL's top teams.
Sports
Bonds, Clemens left out of Hall again; McGriff elected
Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling were passed over by a Baseball Hall of Fame committee that elected former big league slugger Fred McGriff to Cooperstown on Sunday.
Sports
Ja Morant has 21-point 3rd quarter, Grizzlies beat Pistons
Ja Morant scored 21 of his 33 points in the third quarter and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 122-112 on Sunday night.
Sports
Geno Smith hits Metcalf for late TD, Seahawks top Rams 27-23
Whenever Geno Smith looked across the line in the final minutes at SoFi Stadium, he saw an inspired Bobby Wagner leading an entire Los Angeles Rams team desperately in need of a victory.
Sports
Northwestern beats No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener
Boo Buie scored 20 points and Northwestern beat No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Sunday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.