Podcast: Vikings improve to 5-0, dominate Aaron Rodgers in London

The offense had its worst showing of the season and the Vikings committed too many special teams penalties. But their defense was stout, including three interceptions of Aaron Rodgers, helping them to a 23-17 victory in London. We break it down on the Access Vikings podcast.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 6, 2024 at 11:11PM
Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) is greeted by fans as he makes his way off the field after Minnesota defeated the Jets 23-17 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, Chip Scoggins and Michael Rand check in from London, where the Vikings rode an impressive defensive effort to a 23-17 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

At 5-0, the Vikings are off to their best start since 2016. But they also showed some offensive cracks after losing Aaron Jones to a first-half injury. Quarterback Sam Darnold had his worst game in purple, and the punt team committed multiple game-turning penalties. The Vikings made enough plays, including three critical interceptions of Rodgers, to come away with the victory in front of a very pro-purple crowd in London.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

