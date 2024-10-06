The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, Chip Scoggins and Michael Rand check in from London, where the Vikings rode an impressive defensive effort to a 23-17 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.
Podcast: Vikings improve to 5-0, dominate Aaron Rodgers in London
The offense had its worst showing of the season and the Vikings committed too many special teams penalties. But their defense was stout, including three interceptions of Aaron Rodgers, helping them to a 23-17 victory in London. We break it down on the Access Vikings podcast.
At 5-0, the Vikings are off to their best start since 2016. But they also showed some offensive cracks after losing Aaron Jones to a first-half injury. Quarterback Sam Darnold had his worst game in purple, and the punt team committed multiple game-turning penalties. The Vikings made enough plays, including three critical interceptions of Rodgers, to come away with the victory in front of a very pro-purple crowd in London.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Vikings fans were easily the dominant side during Sunday’s victory in London, giving Minnesota a home field advantage far away from home.