Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's pre-draft press conference dominated by the upcoming decision at quarterback. This QB class has been on the team's radar for a couple years. There are "multiple guys we're in love with," Adofo-Mensah said. Which player do they really want? What are the possibilities if they can't trade up high enough? What about this supporting cast for a rookie? What went into the Texans trade for another first-round pick?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts|
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
