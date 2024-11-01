Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a letter from a fan who has lost interest in baseball and college sports because of the economics of both. Rand gets into franchise valuations across all leagues and where things are heading.
Podcast: Timberwolves and Wild analysis ahead of big games Friday
Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Michael Rand for a look at the Wolves’ 2-2 start. They are about where they should be, but familiar problems like rebounding and transition defense need to be corrected. Star Tribune Wild writer Sarah McLellan also joins Rand to talk about one of the hottest teams in Minnesota sports.
7:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at the Wolves’ 2-2 start. They are about where they should be, but familiar problems like rebounding and transition defense need to be corrected. Also, what do we make of Mike Conley Jr.’s slow start?
22:00: Star Tribune Wild writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand to talk about one of the hottest teams in Minnesota sports. After a 6-1-2 start that was mostly on the road, the Wild and star Kirill Kaprizov return home for a big game Friday against Tampa Bay.
36:00: Don’t count out Aaron Rodgers.
Vikings starting linebacker Blake Cashman will miss his third game in a row with a turf toe injury while coach Kevin O’Connell would not say whether new left tackle Cam Robinson will start Sunday night vs. the Colts.