Sports

Podcast: Timberwolves and Wild analysis ahead of big games Friday

Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Michael Rand for a look at the Wolves’ 2-2 start. They are about where they should be, but familiar problems like rebounding and transition defense need to be corrected. Star Tribune Wild writer Sarah McLellan also joins Rand to talk about one of the hottest teams in Minnesota sports.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 1, 2024 at 2:09PM
Julius Randle (30) of the Minnesota Timberwolves operates Tuesday vs. Dallas. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a letter from a fan who has lost interest in baseball and college sports because of the economics of both. Rand gets into franchise valuations across all leagues and where things are heading.

7:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a look at the Wolves’ 2-2 start. They are about where they should be, but familiar problems like rebounding and transition defense need to be corrected. Also, what do we make of Mike Conley Jr.’s slow start?

22:00: Star Tribune Wild writer Sarah McLellan joins Rand to talk about one of the hottest teams in Minnesota sports. After a 6-1-2 start that was mostly on the road, the Wild and star Kirill Kaprizov return home for a big game Friday against Tampa Bay.

36:00: Don’t count out Aaron Rodgers.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Vikings

Vikings' Cashman out again; plan at left tackle still under wraps

card image

Vikings starting linebacker Blake Cashman will miss his third game in a row with a turf toe injury while coach Kevin O’Connell would not say whether new left tackle Cam Robinson will start Sunday night vs. the Colts.

High Schools

Girls Soccer: Mahtomedi blanks Holy Angels to take 2A championship

card image
Colleges

St. Thomas leans on Blue's experience entering Year 3 in Division I

card image