Sports

Podcast: Three troubling developments for Vikings; Minnesota United playoff preview

Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Michael Rand to break down some concerning film. What’s up with Jordan Addison? Jon Marthaler helps set up Minnesota United’s best-of-three MLS playoff series. It could very well come down to penalty kicks against Real Salt Lake.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 29, 2024 at 1:48PM
Christian Darrisaw (71) of the Minnesota Vikings will miss the rest of the season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a big Tuesday in Minnesota sports. The Wild and veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury get a chance to play Pittsburgh, while the Timberwolves face the Mavericks for the first time since the Western Conference Finals.

5:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down some concerning film. What’s up with Jordan Addison? How can the Vikings replace Christian Darrisaw? And what happened to the pass rush against the Rams?

29:00: Jon Marthaler helps set up Minnesota United’s best-of-three MLS playoff series. It could very well come down to penalty kicks against Real Salt Lake.

41:00: Are we headed for a World Series sweep?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6

card image

The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second World Series championship in five seasons, overcoming a five-run deficit with the help of three Yankees defensive miscues and rallying on sacrifice flies from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts in the eighth inning to beat New York 7-6 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

High Schools

Delano starts fast, finishes strong to top Northfield for Class 3A, Section 6 volleyball title

card image
Gophers

Rising Gophers basketball target Ross to make his college announcement

card image