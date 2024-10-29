Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a big Tuesday in Minnesota sports. The Wild and veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury get a chance to play Pittsburgh, while the Timberwolves face the Mavericks for the first time since the Western Conference Finals.
Podcast: Three troubling developments for Vikings; Minnesota United playoff preview
Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Michael Rand to break down some concerning film. What’s up with Jordan Addison? Jon Marthaler helps set up Minnesota United’s best-of-three MLS playoff series. It could very well come down to penalty kicks against Real Salt Lake.
5:00: Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand to break down some concerning film. What’s up with Jordan Addison? How can the Vikings replace Christian Darrisaw? And what happened to the pass rush against the Rams?
29:00: Jon Marthaler helps set up Minnesota United’s best-of-three MLS playoff series. It could very well come down to penalty kicks against Real Salt Lake.
41:00: Are we headed for a World Series sweep?
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second World Series championship in five seasons, overcoming a five-run deficit with the help of three Yankees defensive miscues and rallying on sacrifice flies from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts in the eighth inning to beat New York 7-6 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.