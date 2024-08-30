Sports

Podcast: The best kids sports movies of the 1990s; Fireworks tell story for Gophers

On Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand was joined by friend Dana Wessel for a look at the 1990s kids sports movies we should all be showing the next generation. And Rand broke down the Gophers’ 19-17 loss to North Carolina.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 30, 2024 at 2:35PM
A view of the pregame flyover and sunset before the Gophers vs. North Carolina game on Thursday. (Michael Rand)

Introduction: Your bleary-eyed host Michael Rand returned home from the Gophers’ 19-17 loss to North Carolina on Thursday night, grabbed a few hours of sleep, then tried to make sense of it at the start of today’s show. The best way to describe it: There were very few figurative fireworks in a close but uninspiring game. And the literal fireworks at the end, mistakenly shot off when Minnesota missed a potential winning field goal in the final seconds, were a fitting end to it all.

9:00: Dana Wessel, a radio morning show personality on 93X as well as a movie expert (and friend of Rand), joined the podcast for a fun segment on the best kids sports movies of the 1990s. Which ones hold up the best and should be shown to the next generation?

40:00: It’s a big weekend for Pablo Lopez and the Twins.

