Podcast: The best kids sports movies of the 1990s; Fireworks tell story for Gophers

Introduction: Your bleary-eyed host Michael Rand returned home from the Gophers’ 19-17 loss to North Carolina on Thursday night, grabbed a few hours of sleep, then tried to make sense of it at the start of today’s show. The best way to describe it: There were very few figurative fireworks in a close but uninspiring game. And the literal fireworks at the end, mistakenly shot off when Minnesota missed a potential winning field goal in the final seconds, were a fitting end to it all.