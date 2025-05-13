Sports

Podcast: The Anthony Edwards takeover, Vikings in Europe, Phil Miller on the Twins

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves after their Game 4 win over Golden State. Star Tribune baseball writer Phil Miller joins Rand for a breakdown of the Twins' current eight-game winning streak.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 13, 2025 at 2:10PM
Minnesota Twins' DaShawn Keirsey Jr. is doused after hitting the winning walkoff single for the Twins' eighth win in a row Sunday. (Ellen Schmidt/The Associated Press)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves after their Game 4 win over Golden State gave them a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals. It looked like the kind of game Anthony Edwards was going to need to dominate, and he did so in the third quarter. Plus a novel idea for eliminating late starts and a suspicious NBA Lottery drawing.

11:00: Star Tribune baseball writer Phil Miller joins Rand for a breakdown of the Twins’ current eight-game winning streak.

31:00: The Vikings are heading to Ireland and London.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

