Podcast: The Anthony Edwards takeover, Vikings in Europe, Phil Miller on the Twins

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves after their Game 4 win over Golden State gave them a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals. It looked like the kind of game Anthony Edwards was going to need to dominate, and he did so in the third quarter. Plus a novel idea for eliminating late starts and a suspicious NBA Lottery drawing.
11:00: Star Tribune baseball writer Phil Miller joins Rand for a breakdown of the Twins’ current eight-game winning streak.
31:00: The Vikings are heading to Ireland and London.
