Podcast: Should the Lynx want Caitlin Clark in the playoffs? + NFC North power rankings

Introduction: Host Michael Rand details a night of mostly good news for the Twins, who won 6-4 over the Angels to take the series. Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee broke out of slumps with two-run doubles, the bullpen held up nicely and the Twins announced postgame that Byron Buxton will be activated from the injured list Friday. The concern remains with the starting pitching. Zebby Matthews didn’t go past the fourth inning. Rookies are slated to make nine of the Twins’ final 16 starts this year.