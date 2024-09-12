Sports

Podcast: Should the Lynx want Caitlin Clark in the playoffs? + NFC North power rankings

On Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand and Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal debated three subjects during a new segment. Plus Rand broke down a mostly positive night for the Twins.

September 12, 2024 at 2:07PM
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs before an August game against the Lynx at Target Center. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand details a night of mostly good news for the Twins, who won 6-4 over the Angels to take the series. Royce Lewis and Brooks Lee broke out of slumps with two-run doubles, the bullpen held up nicely and the Twins announced postgame that Byron Buxton will be activated from the injured list Friday. The concern remains with the starting pitching. Zebby Matthews didn’t go past the fourth inning. Rookies are slated to make nine of the Twins’ final 16 starts this year.

10:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for a new segment called The Daily Delivery Debate. This week’s topics: What was the Twins’ biggest pitching blunder this season? Should the Lynx want to face Caitlin Clark in the playoffs? And how do we rank the four NFC North teams after one week of the NFL season?

31:00: A zombie Pac-12 is emerging, while even more concern is out there about Kirk Cousins.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

