Podcast: Patrick Reusse wonders if the Twins might not be very smart

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included an embarrassing series for the Twins at the hopeless Rockies. After Minnesota won just one of three games, their path forward this season is clear. And Reusse questions whether the people making decisions for the Twins are all that smart.
Plus a look ahead to Vikings training camp. Spoiler alert: Reusse thinks the Vikings will be pretty good, but he still misses Mankato. And golf will soon take over the Twin Cities.
