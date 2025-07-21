Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse wonders if the Twins might not be very smart

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. After the Twins won just one of three games in Colorado, their path forward this season is clear.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 12:54PM
Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, right, looks to throw the ball to first base after fielding an infield single off the bat of Colorado Rockies' Jordan Beck on Saturday. (David Zalubowski/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included an embarrassing series for the Twins at the hopeless Rockies. After Minnesota won just one of three games, their path forward this season is clear. And Reusse questions whether the people making decisions for the Twins are all that smart.

Plus a look ahead to Vikings training camp. Spoiler alert: Reusse thinks the Vikings will be pretty good, but he still misses Mankato. And golf will soon take over the Twin Cities.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

