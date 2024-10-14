Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look back at a busy few days in Minnesota sports, starting with Reusse’s take on the Twins being for sale. He finds a mediocre fan base in the middle of it all.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Twins ownership and a Lynx opportunity
From there, a bunch of topics are in play: The Lynx coming home tied 1-1 in their WNBA finals series; the Wild having some of the same problems they faced last year already this year; the Wolves having a feisty preseason game in New York; and P.J. Fleck’s Gophers suddenly looking to be on an upswing.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards palled around as the Wolves and Knicks got together for a preseason game two weeks after Towns was traded.