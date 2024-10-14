Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Twins ownership and a Lynx opportunity

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look back at a busy few days in Minnesota sports, starting with Reusse’s take on the Twins being for sale. He finds a mediocre fan base in the middle of it all.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2024 at 1:31PM
Twins fans will get a new chance at enthusiasm if the team is sold. (Bruce Kluckhohn/The Associated Press)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse and host Michael Rand look back at a busy few days in Minnesota sports, starting with Reusse’s take on the Twins being for sale. He finds a mediocre fan base in the middle of it all.

From there, a bunch of topics are in play: The Lynx coming home tied 1-1 in their WNBA finals series; the Wild having some of the same problems they faced last year already this year; the Wolves having a feisty preseason game in New York; and P.J. Fleck’s Gophers suddenly looking to be on an upswing.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Wolves

Wolves and Towns meet again, this time in his new place of work

card image

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards palled around as the Wolves and Knicks got together for a preseason game two weeks after Towns was traded.

Wild

In flashback to 2023-24, injuries and irritants pile up on Wild. Update: It doesn’t have to play out now as it did then.

card image
Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on Twins ownership and a Lynx opportunity

card image