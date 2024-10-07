Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Vikings in London, Lynx and more

On Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand checks in from London and brings in guest Patrick Reusse for a full accounting of a big weekend in Minnesota sports.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2024 at 1:23PM
The National Anthem for both Britain and the United States are performed before the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Jets 23-17 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Host Michael Rand checks in from London while Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins from Minneapolis to break down the weekend in sports.

Michael Rand

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

