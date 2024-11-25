Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Vikings’ escape and no moral victories

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand on the Daily Delivery podcast for a look back at the weekend in sports. It would have been a complete disaster in Minnesota if not for the Vikings rescuing victory from the clutches of defeat.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 2:43PM
Minnesota Vikings kicker Parker Romo (96) kicks the game winning field goal in overtime at Soldier Field. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

They gave away their game and then took it back in a 30-27 win over the Bears.

The Wolves lost twice and the Gophers football team lost once, unless you count moral victories (which they do not). And Minnesota United was thumped out of the MLS playoffs 6-2.

