Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand on the Daily Delivery podcast for a look back at the weekend in sports. It would have been a complete disaster in Minnesota if not for the Vikings rescuing victory from the clutches of defeat. They gave away their game and then took it back in a 30-27 win over the Bears.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Vikings’ escape and no moral victories
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand on the Daily Delivery podcast for a look back at the weekend in sports. It would have been a complete disaster in Minnesota if not for the Vikings rescuing victory from the clutches of defeat.
The Wolves lost twice and the Gophers football team lost once, unless you count moral victories (which they do not). And Minnesota United was thumped out of the MLS playoffs 6-2.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Another failure against a Central Division team is all the Wild have to show for the effort after they pounded first-period shots at the Jets.