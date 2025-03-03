Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the mercurial Anthony Edwards and a trade for the Wild

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included a much-needed victory for the Timberwolves on Sunday night in Phoenix. Reusse compares Anthony Edwards to Randy Moss, but not necessarily in a good way.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 3, 2025 at 2:27PM
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts after scoring against the Suns on Sunday night in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri/The Associated Press)

From there, they get into a pair of 1-0 victories for the Wild and Loons, with Reusse decrying the lack of attacking spirit from Minnesota United. Bill Guerin is cranky about being asked all the time about injured stars Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek.

Plus thoughts on Gophers basketball, the Twins and Sam Darnold.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

