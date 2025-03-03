Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included a much-needed victory for the Timberwolves on Sunday night in Phoenix. Reusse compares Anthony Edwards to Randy Moss, but not necessarily in a good way.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the mercurial Anthony Edwards and a trade for the Wild
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included a much-needed victory for the Timberwolves on Sunday night in Phoenix. Reusse compares Anthony Edwards to Randy Moss, but not necessarily in a good way.
From there, they get into a pair of 1-0 victories for the Wild and Loons, with Reusse decrying the lack of attacking spirit from Minnesota United. Bill Guerin is cranky about being asked all the time about injured stars Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek.
Plus thoughts on Gophers basketball, the Twins and Sam Darnold.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included a much-needed victory for the Timberwolves on Sunday night in Phoenix. Reusse compares Anthony Edwards to Randy Moss, but not necessarily in a good way.