Podcast: Parker Fox appreciation + Minnesota United, Gophers football analysis

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 20, 2024 at 2:01PM
Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Parker Fox (23) scored a team-high 18 points in a win Tuesday night. University of Minnesota hosted Cleveland State at Williams Arena. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers men’s basketball team’s win over Cleveland State, which was keyed by super-veteran Parker Fox and his 18 points. Originally recruited during the Obama administration (really), Fox could be a key player for Minnesota this season. And Kirill Kaprizov had two more goals for the Wild in another good win.

8:00: Randy Johnson joins Rand to set up the Gophers vs. Penn State game this weekend and to catch us up to speed on the rest of the Big Ten college footballs scene.

18:00: It’s a big playoff game Sunday for Minnesota United. Jon Marthaler has insights into how the Loons can take down the L.A. Galaxy.

29:00: Will the Vikings get a coach fired Sunday?

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

