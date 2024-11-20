Podcast: Parker Fox appreciation + Minnesota United, Gophers football analysis

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Gophers men’s basketball team’s win over Cleveland State, which was keyed by super-veteran Parker Fox and his 18 points. Originally recruited during the Obama administration (really), Fox could be a key player for Minnesota this season. And Kirill Kaprizov had two more goals for the Wild in another good win.
8:00: Randy Johnson joins Rand to set up the Gophers vs. Penn State game this weekend and to catch us up to speed on the rest of the Big Ten college footballs scene.
18:00: It’s a big playoff game Sunday for Minnesota United. Jon Marthaler has insights into how the Loons can take down the L.A. Galaxy.
29:00: Will the Vikings get a coach fired Sunday?
