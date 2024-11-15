Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who won again but lost two key players against Montreal on Thursday. Can they stay healthy enough to be a force all season, and is the NHL the toughest league in which to preserve good health? And the Wild might not even be the hottest hockey team in town. That distinction belongs to Gophers men’s hockey.
Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Twins shakeup and Wolves’ biggest problem
Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Michael Rand for their Daily Delivery debate segment. They share opinions on the Twins’ front office shakeup, disagree on the Vikings’ most important player and try to identify the Wolves’ No. 1 area of concern.
30:00: J.J. McCarthy reportedly bought Joe Mauer’s old house; Gophers soccer begins NCAA play.
Saturday’s game against Dallas presents an opportunity to indicate the team won’t repeat the flop in division games that wrecked last season.