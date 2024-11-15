Sports

Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Twins shakeup and Wolves’ biggest problem

Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Michael Rand for their Daily Delivery debate segment. They share opinions on the Twins’ front office shakeup, disagree on the Vikings’ most important player and try to identify the Wolves’ No. 1 area of concern.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 15, 2024 at 2:41PM
Incoming Twins President Derek Falvey speaks to the media Tuesday. ] AARON LAVINSKY • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wild, who won again but lost two key players against Montreal on Thursday. Can they stay healthy enough to be a force all season, and is the NHL the toughest league in which to preserve good health? And the Wild might not even be the hottest hockey team in town. That distinction belongs to Gophers men’s hockey.

10:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their Daily Delivery debate segment. They share opinions on the Twins’ front office shakeup, disagree on the Vikings’ most important player and try to identify the Wolves’ No. 1 area of concern.

30:00: J.J. McCarthy reportedly bought Joe Mauer’s old house; Gophers soccer begins NCAA play.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Wild

For the Wild, the Central is central indeed

card image

Saturday’s game against Dallas presents an opportunity to indicate the team won’t repeat the flop in division games that wrecked last season.

High Schools

Live scores of high school football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

card image

Daily Delivery

Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Twins shakeup and Wolves’ biggest problem

card image