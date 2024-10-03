Sports

Podcast: La Velle E. Neal III on Twins ownership, Lynx hopes and the KAT trade

On Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand starts with an examination of how so many of us were wrong about the Vikings. He is then joined by Minnesota Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III for their weekly debate segment.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 3, 2024 at 1:40PM
Karl-Anthony Towns, Napheesa Collier, Joe Pohlad.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a big question about the Vikings. How were all of our predictions (at least so far) wrong about them? Statistical models and the eye test suggested this was maybe a seven-win team. So far, they’re 4-0. Rand asked Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell what he saw in this team that the rest of us were missing, and the answer gets to the heart of their success.

10:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for the weekly Daily Delivery Debate segment. They get into three big topics: Was Twins owner Joe Pohlad’s message strong enough after a disappointing end to the season? Are the Lynx going to get past Connecticut? And who got the best of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade?

32:00: Minnesota United is back in the MLS playoffs.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

