Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Lions vs. Packers game on two fronts. First, it was a pure test of head vs. heart for Vikings fans. A Green Bay win would have been great for the Vikings’ NFC North chances, but some people just can’t root for Minnesota’s biggest rival under any circumstances. Second, Detroit’s 34-31 win gave us numerous examples of how stressful it is to play against the Lions.
Podcast: Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota and big Wolves games at Golden State
Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand from Atlanta, where he is reporting a story on the return of Kirk Cousins on Sunday. Plus Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand from California, where the Wolves are fresh off another impressive win over the Clippers.
12:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand from Atlanta, where he is reporting a story on the return of Kirk Cousins on Sunday.
28:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand from California, where the Wolves are fresh off another impressive win over the Clippers but staring down two important games against Golden State.
45:00: The Gophers volleyball team made a narrow escape in the NCAA tournament.
