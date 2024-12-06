Sports

Podcast: Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota and big Wolves games at Golden State

Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand from Atlanta, where he is reporting a story on the return of Kirk Cousins on Sunday. Plus Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand from California, where the Wolves are fresh off another impressive win over the Clippers.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 6, 2024 at 4:33PM
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold Vikings will face former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins on Sunday. (The Minnesota Star Tribune, Associated Press photos)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Lions vs. Packers game on two fronts. First, it was a pure test of head vs. heart for Vikings fans. A Green Bay win would have been great for the Vikings’ NFC North chances, but some people just can’t root for Minnesota’s biggest rival under any circumstances. Second, Detroit’s 34-31 win gave us numerous examples of how stressful it is to play against the Lions.

12:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand from Atlanta, where he is reporting a story on the return of Kirk Cousins on Sunday.

28:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins Rand from California, where the Wolves are fresh off another impressive win over the Clippers but staring down two important games against Golden State.

45:00: The Gophers volleyball team made a narrow escape in the NCAA tournament.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

