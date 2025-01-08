Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with another gritty Wild victory, during which they overcame an injury to Brock Faber, a two-goal deficit and a grueling end-of-game shift. They’ve won six of their last seven and seem to have put their swoon behind them. Plus the Wolves won for the second straight game after their lineup change.
Podcast: In search of any Gophers men’s basketball optimism
9:00: Star Tribune Gophers men’s basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to talk about the struggling squad. Minnesota fell to 0-4 in the Big Ten with a double overtime loss to Ohio State this week, and it’s hard to find positives about the team right now.
28:00: Gophers women’s basketball optimism and the possibility of Brian Flores leaving the Vikings.
