Sports

Podcast: In search of any Gophers men’s basketball optimism

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with another gritty Wild victory, during which they overcame an injury to Brock Faber, a two-goal deficit and a grueling end-of-game shift. Star Tribune Gophers men’s basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to talk about the struggling squad.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 8, 2025 at 4:16PM
Minnesota Gophers head coach Ben Johnson at Williams Arena during Monday's loss to Ohio State. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with another gritty Wild victory, during which they overcame an injury to Brock Faber, a two-goal deficit and a grueling end-of-game shift. They’ve won six of their last seven and seem to have put their swoon behind them. Plus the Wolves won for the second straight game after their lineup change.

9:00: Star Tribune Gophers men’s basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to talk about the struggling squad. Minnesota fell to 0-4 in the Big Ten with a double overtime loss to Ohio State this week, and it’s hard to find positives about the team right now.

28:00: Gophers women’s basketball optimism and the possibility of Brian Flores leaving the Vikings.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More

Daily Delivery

Podcast: In search of any Gophers men’s basketball optimism

card image

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with another gritty Wild victory, during which they overcame an injury to Brock Faber, a two-goal deficit and a grueling end-of-game shift. Star Tribune Gophers men’s basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to talk about the struggling squad.

Gophers

Former Gophers soccer star Harper signs NWSL deal

card image

Stage & Arts

Vikings’ Camryn Bynum prepares to introduce a new dance during the playoffs

card image