How did the Vikings resolve Danielle Hunter's situation with a relatively modest contract restructure? Was it really his demand to be the "highest-paid defender" as reported by NFL Media? What are the prospects of the 2021 defense with Sheldon Richardson coming off the bench? What about beyond 2021? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand recap a busy week for the Vikings in the latest Access Vikings podcast.

