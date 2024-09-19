Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with a frustrating night for the Twins and their fans. After taking a 4-2 lead in extra innings of a vital game against Cleveland, the Twins fell 5-4 and say their wild card lead trimmed to a half-game over Detroit. The seeds for the loss were planted before Wednesday. How long you want to go back probably determines who you think is to blame for the season.
Podcast: Frustration boils over for Twins fans; debating with La Velle E. Neal III
On Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand opened with a frustrating Twins loss to Cleveland that had fans particularly upset. Plus he welcomed in Minnesota Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III for their debate segment.
14:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand on the Daily Delivery debate to hash out three subjects. Who is to blame if the Twins miss the playoffs? Regardless of money, would you rather have Kirk Cousins or Sam Darnold right now? And which NFL rookie QB will throw the most touchdown passes this season?
34:00: Minnesota United lost at home; the Lynx are gearing up for the playoffs.
