Podcast: Free-falling Twins need a serious off-season shakeup

Introduction: Host Michael Rand devotes two segments to the Twins, who are on the brink of elimination after another frustrating chain of events Thursday. The Royals and Tigers both had late-inning heroics to win their games, while the Twins missed several chances and fell 8-6 in 13 innings to the woeful Marlins.
How far up the food chain do you go when talking about what needs to change for the Twins? Daily Delivery host Michael Rand and Minnesota Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins dive into that subject on Friday’s podcast.
9:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand for a big-picture look at the Twins. There’s plenty of blame to go around, but for Scoggins it starts with ownership. If the Pohlad family isn’t going to invest more in the team, is it time to think about selling?
19:00: Star Tribune sports editor Ryan Kostecka joins for a look at this week’s fantasy football matchups. Rand beat him in their head-to-head sleeper pick competition a week ago, but it’s always on to the next one.
32:00: The Vikings and Packers rivalry is always best when it’s a little spicy and both teams are good.
No. 2 Gophers women’s hockey opens season by beating No. 9 UConn 4-1 for 500th career victory for Brad Frost
Abbie Murphy scored two first-period goals to help make Brad Frost the sixth college women’s hockey coach to reach 500 victories.