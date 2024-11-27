Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the latest Timberwolves loss, an overtime setback to Houston. If one more shot had fallen in the final two minutes, we would have been talking about a win. But either way, the same positives and negatives that have existed most of the season would have taken center stage.
Podcast: Fixing the broken Timberwolves + Ruining the Badgers’ football season
11:00: Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins the show to break down a difficult 26-25 loss to Penn State and to look ahead to Friday’s regular-season finale against Wisconsin.
25:00: Chip Scoggins on many levels of football.
32:00: Another injury for the Vikings to overcome.
