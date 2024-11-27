Sports

Podcast: Fixing the broken Timberwolves + Ruining the Badgers’ football season

Host Michael Rand starts with the latest Timberwolves loss, an overtime setback to Houston. If one more shot had fallen in the final two minutes, we would have been talking about a win. But either way, the same positives and negatives that have existed most of the season would have taken center stage.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 27, 2024 at 3:24PM
Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the third quarter Tuesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Houston Rockets at Target Center. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

11:00: Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins the show to break down a difficult 26-25 loss to Penn State and to look ahead to Friday’s regular-season finale against Wisconsin.

25:00: Chip Scoggins on many levels of football.

32:00: Another injury for the Vikings to overcome.

