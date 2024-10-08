Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts a multi-country show with an opening segment from the Dublin airport where he talks about a few travel adventures as well as thoughts on the Twins’ TV situation and the big Lynx Game 5 Tuesday at Target Center.
Podcast: Final Vikings thoughts from London + Twins TV resolution soon?
On Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand checks in from two different countries on three different Minnesota teams.
8:00: Rand is joined by Vikings fans and friends from London for final thoughts on the 23-17 victory over the Jets that improved their record to 5-0 on the season. Keith Richotte is first up with a live and on location recording of Vikings poetry, while an 8-year-old steals the show again.
25:00: Podcast bragging rights are given.
