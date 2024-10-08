Sports

Podcast: Final Vikings thoughts from London + Twins TV resolution soon?

On Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand checks in from two different countries on three different Minnesota teams.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2024 at 11:00AM
Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores celebrates after Minnesota Vikings defeated the Jets 23-17 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Jets. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts a multi-country show with an opening segment from the Dublin airport where he talks about a few travel adventures as well as thoughts on the Twins’ TV situation and the big Lynx Game 5 Tuesday at Target Center.

8:00: Rand is joined by Vikings fans and friends from London for final thoughts on the 23-17 victory over the Jets that improved their record to 5-0 on the season. Keith Richotte is first up with a live and on location recording of Vikings poetry, while an 8-year-old steals the show again.

25:00: Podcast bragging rights are given.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Vikings

Football Across Minnesota: Why the Vikings’ victory Sunday was seven months in the making

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image

The Vikings’ massive operation went overseas for a week, and FAM goes behind the scenes to see how the franchise made their trip to London an all-around success.

High Schools

Prep Athletes of the Week: Minnetonka's Eli Ryan is irreplaceable on the soccer field

card image
Sports

Podcast: Final Vikings thoughts from London + Twins TV resolution soon?

card image