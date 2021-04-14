The Star Tribune's Sarah McLellan joins Michael Rand for a look at the Wild and how it didn't make any moves at the trade deadline. While that seems out of character for general manager Bill Guerin — and might be disappointing to some fans given the Wild's playoff position — it is reflective of an overall philosophy of patience and even better times to come. Plus: What does the Wild need to fine-tune in the final 16 games of the regular season?

At the outset, Rand acknowledges what a relentless last five months it has been for the Timberwolves and contextualizes it within Tuesday's 127-97 loss to the Nets.

And a bunch of listeners — most of whom probably know who A-Rod is, unlike Anthony Edwards — offer up some great questions that Rand answers.

