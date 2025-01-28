Introduction: Host Michael Rand was going to tease Wolves fans again for turning their noses up at victory, but then it turned out that head coach Chris Finch felt the same way about Minnesota’s 100-92 victory over a short-handed Atlanta squad. How will the Wolves respond to his criticism? And this much is certain: They should be glad Jimmy Butler isn’t part of their mess.
Podcast: Chris Finch blasts winning Wolves; Marcus Fuller on the red-hot Gophers
10:00: Star Tribune Gophers men’s basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to break down the stunning three-game winning streak for Minnesota. Is it sustainable heading into a tough game at Michigan State? And will the Gophers ever schedule St. Thomas?
31:00: Some attention for Gophers women’s basketball heading into two daunting road games.
