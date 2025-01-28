Sports

Podcast: Chris Finch blasts winning Wolves; Marcus Fuller on the red-hot Gophers

Host Michael Rand was going to tease Wolves fans again for turning their noses up at victory, but then it turned out that head coach Chris Finch felt the same way about Minnesota’s 100-92 victory over a short-handed Atlanta squad. How will the Wolves respond to his criticism?

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 28, 2025 at 3:05PM
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is not happy with his team even after a win Monday. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10:00: Star Tribune Gophers men’s basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to break down the stunning three-game winning streak for Minnesota. Is it sustainable heading into a tough game at Michigan State? And will the Gophers ever schedule St. Thomas?

31:00: Some attention for Gophers women’s basketball heading into two daunting road games.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

