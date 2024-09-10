Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who came off a 2-5 road trip hoping they had solved some of their recent woes but fell flat once again in a 6-2 loss to the Angels at Target Field. Their wild card lead is down to three games over three different teams with 18 to play. They will put their faith in Pablo Lopez tonight and their hope in the near-term return of Carlos Correa, who says he is close to coming back.
Podcast: Can Vikings’ Sam Darnold be a Top-15 QB? Can the Twins save their season?
On Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand for some big (and optimistic) views after Sunday’s 28-6 victory. Plus the return of Vikings poetry and the free-fall continues for the Twins.
7:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for a review of the film from the Vikings’ 28-6 victory over the Giants. There were defensive stars all over the field, while Sam Darnold had an excellent debut. Rand has three hot takeaways for Krammer, including one big one about Darnold — which you can also watch on the Star Tribune’s YouTube channel.
24:00: Award-winning Vikings poetry is back and better than ever.
41:00: Do we need to recalibrate the NFC North? What about the Jets and Aaron Rodgers?
