Podcast: Can Vikings’ Sam Darnold be a Top-15 QB? Can the Twins save their season?

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who came off a 2-5 road trip hoping they had solved some of their recent woes but fell flat once again in a 6-2 loss to the Angels at Target Field. Their wild card lead is down to three games over three different teams with 18 to play. They will put their faith in Pablo Lopez tonight and their hope in the near-term return of Carlos Correa, who says he is close to coming back.