The Vikings didn't make any more deals, but they added a kicker and long snapper because of injuries. The Wild, meanwhile, continued to struggle on the power play and lost 5-1 to the Kings.
Podcast: Can Gophers football make it five straight? + A kicking concern for Vikings
Host Michael Rand starts with the juxtaposition of his social media timeline on Tuesday, which was a lot of election coverage interspersed with the NFL trade deadline in the afternoon and the Wild game at night. Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand for a breakdown of the red-hot Gophers.
8:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand for a breakdown of the red-hot Gophers. They’ve won four straight, three of them with fourth quarter rallies. Max Brosmer is giving them the best QB play in five years. Will they seek a similar veteran solution in 2025?
21:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins on the early risers at Macalester.
28:00: Baseball revenue and a beginning for Gophers men’s basketball.
Gophers open men’s basketball season with a victory over Oral Roberts and a loud effort from Garcia
A constant on a team beset by change, Dawson Garcia scored 30 points, going six shots into the season before he even missed.