Podcast: Can Gophers football make it five straight? + A kicking concern for Vikings

Host Michael Rand starts with the juxtaposition of his social media timeline on Tuesday, which was a lot of election coverage interspersed with the NFL trade deadline in the afternoon and the Wild game at night. Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand for a breakdown of the red-hot Gophers.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 6, 2024 at 3:47PM
Minnesota Gophers head coach P. J. Fleck stands with players at the end of their win over Maryland. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

8:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand for a breakdown of the red-hot Gophers. They’ve won four straight, three of them with fourth quarter rallies. Max Brosmer is giving them the best QB play in five years. Will they seek a similar veteran solution in 2025?

21:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins on the early risers at Macalester.

28:00: Baseball revenue and a beginning for Gophers men’s basketball.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

