Podcast: Are the Thunder just too good for Wolves? + Soon, a look at J.J. McCarthy

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves' 118-103 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 Thursday, one which confirmed the Thunder are the better team. Vikings writer Emily Leiker joins Rand.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 2:47PM
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) walks off the court with the team after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves’ 118-103 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 Thursday, one which confirmed the Thunder are the better team but also showed Minnesota is not playing its best basketball. Several players are struggling, the intensity has been too sporadic and coach Chris Finch pushed the wrong buttons Thursday. Plus a dramatic overtime win by the Minnesota Frost to even their PWHL championship series.

9:00: Vikings writer Emily Leiker joins Rand to break down the news from the owners’ meetings and to set up Vikings OTAs next week. We should get our first real looks at J.J. McCarthy in a long time.

27:00: A big series awaits for the Twins.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves’ 118-103 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 Thursday, one which confirmed the Thunder are the better team. Vikings writer Emily Leiker joins Rand.

