Podcast: Are the Thunder just too good for Wolves? + Soon, a look at J.J. McCarthy

Host Michael Rand starts with the Wolves’ 118-103 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 Thursday, one which confirmed the Thunder are the better team but also showed Minnesota is not playing its best basketball. Several players are struggling, the intensity has been too sporadic and coach Chris Finch pushed the wrong buttons Thursday. Plus a dramatic overtime win by the Minnesota Frost to even their PWHL championship series.
9:00: Vikings writer Emily Leiker joins Rand to break down the news from the owners’ meetings and to set up Vikings OTAs next week. We should get our first real looks at J.J. McCarthy in a long time.
27:00: A big series awaits for the Twins.
