Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football, which was a grinding affair but ultimately proved satisfying. Minnesota is now 12-2 with a chance to win both the NFC North and gain the No. 1 seed if it wins its final three games. But the Vikings will probably have to play more efficiently than they did Monday to earn those things.
Podcast: A Vikings break down, the KAT trade and an excellent gymnastics story
Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football, which was a grinding affair but ultimately proved satisfying. The Star Tribune’s Jeff Day joins Rand to talk through his excellent long profile of Gophers gymnast Mya Hooten.
12:00: The Star Tribune’s Jeff Day joins Rand to talk through his excellent long profile of Gophers gymnast Mya Hooten.
46:00: Day sticks around for a second segment on the Timberwolves and the KAT trade with the Knicks coming to town Thursday.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football, which was a grinding affair but ultimately proved satisfying. The Star Tribune’s Jeff Day joins Rand to talk through his excellent long profile of Gophers gymnast Mya Hooten.