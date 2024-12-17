Sports

Podcast: A Vikings break down, the KAT trade and an excellent gymnastics story

Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football, which was a grinding affair but ultimately proved satisfying. The Star Tribune’s Jeff Day joins Rand to talk through his excellent long profile of Gophers gymnast Mya Hooten.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 3:41PM
Mya Hooten reacts as Evelyn Anderson, 7, does a back flip for her while Hooten took some to visit with her and Millie Pirchio, 9, left, and Emma Anderson, 9, during an open practice at Peik Gym Thursday afternoon, June 27, 2024 on the U of M campus in Minneapolis. ] JEFF WHEELER • Jeff.Wheeler@startribune.com ORG XMIT: MIN2410231952430119 (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Vikings’ 30-12 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football, which was a grinding affair but ultimately proved satisfying. Minnesota is now 12-2 with a chance to win both the NFC North and gain the No. 1 seed if it wins its final three games. But the Vikings will probably have to play more efficiently than they did Monday to earn those things.

12:00: The Star Tribune’s Jeff Day joins Rand to talk through his excellent long profile of Gophers gymnast Mya Hooten.

46:00: Day sticks around for a second segment on the Timberwolves and the KAT trade with the Knicks coming to town Thursday.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

