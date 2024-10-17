Podcast: A heartbreaking Lynx finish and a troubling Vikings injury report

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the tense and ultimately heartbreaking Lynx loss to the Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday at Target Center. The Lynx led most of the game, but a late New York rally and huge baskets in the final two minutes turned the momentum and outcome in an 80-77 final. Now the Lynx trail 2-1 in the best-of-5 series with Game 4 set for Friday at Target Center. Plus Rand spends a little time on the Wolves’ preseason game and two good signs.
11:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for their weekly Daily Delivery Debate segment. On the docket: Who would even want to buy the Twins? Is Minnesota United primed for a deep playoff run? And will four NFC North teams make the playoffs?
26:00: The Vikings’ injury report is concerning.
The Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx and Gophers football team are among those who are ascending thanks to veteran steadiness. Dawn Plitzuweit’s squad, with an influx of transfers and a year of internal maturation, could be next.