Podcast: A heartbreaking Lynx finish and a troubling Vikings injury report

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the tense and ultimately heartbreaking Lynx loss to the Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday at Target Center. The Lynx led most of the game, but a late New York rally and huge baskets in the final two minutes turned the momentum and outcome in an 80-77 final. Now the Lynx trail 2-1 in the best-of-5 series with Game 4 set for Friday at Target Center. Plus Rand spends a little time on the Wolves’ preseason game and two good signs.