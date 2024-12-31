“I’m coming up with ideas: Is it about social justice? Is it a basketball story? And the barbershops were shut down, so, no one could go to the barbershop, where we talked about these things,” said Jones. “So I’m hairy and all of that. Then, the shops opened back up and I went in and was like, ‘Wow. I missed this feeling, this community with other Black men and boys in fellowship.’ I sat in a chair and [the book] came to me right there in that chair.”